Analysts Set Expectations for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

