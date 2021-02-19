Analyzing Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) & Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Recovery and Taronis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $86.94 million 9.87 $10.91 million $0.18 84.94 Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 1.15 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy Recovery and Taronis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Recovery currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.61%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 20.61% 16.23% 12.72% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Taronis Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities. It serves large engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and end-users and service providers. The Oil & Gas segment provides VorTeq, a solution for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq, a solution for mud pumping applications; and IsoBoost and IsoGen turbocharger solutions for gas processing and pipeline applications. It serves oilfield service companies, international and national oil companies, exploration and production companies, OEMs, and EPC firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

