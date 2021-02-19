Analyzing Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) and Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invictus Financial and Cardtronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Cardtronics $1.35 billion 1.28 $48.27 million $2.16 17.92

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than Invictus Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Invictus Financial has a beta of -1.99, suggesting that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardtronics has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invictus Financial and Cardtronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invictus Financial N/A N/A -109.17% Cardtronics 1.92% 18.43% 3.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Invictus Financial and Cardtronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardtronics 1 5 2 0 2.13

Cardtronics has a consensus price target of $41.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Cardtronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than Invictus Financial.

Summary

Cardtronics beats Invictus Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company provides processing services for issuers of debit cards; and owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, digital banks, financial technology companies, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of April 1, 2020, it provided services to approximately 285,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

