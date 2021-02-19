Analyzing Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.8% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Severn Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 1 2 3 0 2.33

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.58, indicating a potential downside of 20.93%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 11.28% 5.07% 0.61% Valley National Bancorp 20.63% 8.85% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 2.05 $8.37 million N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 3.19 $309.79 million $0.92 13.17

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Severn Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of October 22, 2020, the company operated through 7 branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 238 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

