Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Genuine Parts worth $43,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genuine Parts by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,643. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

