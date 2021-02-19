Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $77.86 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up about 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Sun Communities worth $77,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.47. 3,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,534. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

