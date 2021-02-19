Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Burlington Stores worth $48,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

In other news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

NYSE BURL traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,919. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

