Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30,640 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,640 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of IAA worth $42,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IAA by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of IAA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IAA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NYSE IAA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.