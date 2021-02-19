Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40,699 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,699 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of SS&C Technologies worth $81,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after buying an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after buying an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after buying an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after buying an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $66.43. 7,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.