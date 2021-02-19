Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,293 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dollar General worth $78,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 327,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.92.

DG stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $202.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,277. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

