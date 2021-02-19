Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.76

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.76 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.82). Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 340,085 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of £237.71 million and a PE ratio of -19.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.76.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

