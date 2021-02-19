Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

