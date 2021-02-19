Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.99

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 2808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

ANNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,077,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,504,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

