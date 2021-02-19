Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) EVP Peter J. Graham Sells 45,000 Shares

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,675.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 1,454,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,093. The company has a market cap of $805.03 million, a P/E ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

