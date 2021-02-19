Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells $333,631.88 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $333,631.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Guttman-Mccabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of Anterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50.

ATEX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 231,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,674. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after buying an additional 512,262 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,064,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 235,479 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at about $2,188,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

