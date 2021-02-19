Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,365 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Okta worth $17,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $284.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.28 and its 200-day moving average is $235.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.05.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

