Aperio Group LLC Acquires 4,872 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $16,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $3,444,840. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

