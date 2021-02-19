Aperio Group LLC Acquires 66,557 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,557 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,001,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,520,387. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

