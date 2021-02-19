Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Arrow Electronics worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,706,000 after purchasing an additional 618,611 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,525 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $108.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

