Aperio Group LLC Buys 136,605 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,605 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.