Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of James Hardie Industries worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE JHX opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

