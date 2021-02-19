Aperio Group LLC Has $15.87 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

