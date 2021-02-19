Aperio Group LLC Has $17.25 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of V.F. worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

