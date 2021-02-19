Aperio Group LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Shares of CTAS opened at $340.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.20 and a 200-day moving average of $337.23. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

