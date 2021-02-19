Aperio Group LLC Has $19.89 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $19,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

