Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $163.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $188.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

