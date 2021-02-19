Aperio Group LLC Purchases 14,095 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Waters worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 106,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $280.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.88. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

