Aperio Group LLC Purchases 143,497 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,497 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.18% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.