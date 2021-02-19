Aperio Group LLC Purchases 165,233 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,233 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Flowers Foods worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 116.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,722 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 12.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.09 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

