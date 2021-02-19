Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

