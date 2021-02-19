Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vipshop worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

