Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $136.29 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

