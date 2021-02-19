Aperio Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NYSE:AME opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

