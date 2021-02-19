Aperio Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sempra Energy worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

