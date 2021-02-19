Aperio Group LLC Sells 21,937 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,512 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 21,937 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $73.78.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

