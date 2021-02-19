Aperio Group LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

TSCO stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $172.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

