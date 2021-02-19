Aperio Group LLC Sells 71,413 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,413 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

