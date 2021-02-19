Aperio Group LLC Sells 8,573 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of DexCom worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,541 shares of company stock worth $32,300,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $410.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.35. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 169.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

