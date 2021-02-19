API3 Market Cap Tops $81.25 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One API3 token can now be bought for $5.87 or 0.00010669 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $81.25 million and approximately $24.53 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.53 or 0.00566486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00061750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00087894 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00071464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00076531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00406476 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

