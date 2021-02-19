APIX Price Up 26.1% This Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, APIX has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

