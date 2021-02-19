apM Coin (APM) Price Hits $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.53 million and $1.85 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, apM Coin has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.63 or 0.00775119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00039362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020502 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00040936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.89 or 0.04671153 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

