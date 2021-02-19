Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Scott Kleinman Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Kleinman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $6,133,345.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.