AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Sells $5,262,600.00 in Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85.

NASDAQ APPF traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.15. The company had a trading volume of 203,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APPF. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

