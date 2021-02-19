Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.
APPN traded down $14.33 on Friday, hitting $202.32. 30,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.27 and a beta of 2.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.
About Appian
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.
