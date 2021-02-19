Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

APPN traded down $14.33 on Friday, hitting $202.32. 30,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,391. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $3,423,918.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,121.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.