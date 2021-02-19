Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Down 5.9%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $192.19 and last traded at $203.86. Approximately 2,103,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,406,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Get Appian alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $3,423,918.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,121.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Appian by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.