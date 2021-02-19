Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

AMAT stock traded up $9.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.64. 572,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

