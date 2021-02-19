Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $145.00 at DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.21. 608,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

