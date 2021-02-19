Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares traded up 5.3% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $140.00. The stock traded as high as $124.50 and last traded at $119.46. 21,039,324 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 8,265,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.43.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.
In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.
Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
