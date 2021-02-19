AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

NYSE ATR traded down $5.83 on Friday, hitting $135.16. 1,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

