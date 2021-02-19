Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

